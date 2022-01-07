Police shut down the scene on Date Place following Friday’s shooting. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A shooting in Ridgeview-Webster left a 33-year-old man wounded late Friday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire in the 3900 block of Date Place, north of Federal Boulevard and east of Interstate 805, was reported at about 4:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The shooter, a man, 30, known to the victim, fled the scene in an early 2000s-model Toyota sedan prior to the arrival of police.

He remained at large in the early evening, Jamsetjee said. A helicopter aided in the search for the suspect.

The motive for the shooting and the particulars of the relationship between the two men were unclear, the spokesman said.

– City News Service