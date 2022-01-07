A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a predawn crash in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The unidentified rider, described only as male, was headed east on Old Highway 80 in near Boulevard when he lost control of his 2009 Yamaha about 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway east of Live Oak Springs Road and hit struck an asphalt berm, a utility pole and a tree, CHP Public Affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. Though he was wearing a helmet, the rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

“Moments after this initial crash, two (motorists) drove through the crash scene and ran over vehicle debris, causing their vehicles to become disabled,” the spokesman said.

–City News Service

Updated at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022