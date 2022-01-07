A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A 58-year-old motorist was killed early Friday in a suspected DUI solo crash on a rural road in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said.

The woman was headed east on State Route 78 in Ramona when she lost control of the Saturn SC2 she was driving about 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The compact car veered off the south side of the road, went into a dirt ravine, and hit a barbed-wire fence before flipping over, CHP Public Affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

As the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected. She died at the scene of the accident.

The name of the woman, a Ramona resident, was withheld pending family notification.

“At this time, DUI is suspected to have been a factor in this crash,” Garrow said in the early afternoon.

–City News Service