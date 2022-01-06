A surveillance camera image of the vandalism suspect. Courtesy San Diego Sheriff

Authorities Thursday are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for vandalizing an Encinitas high school.

The suspect is wanted for spray-painting “vulgar slurs” on the administration building at the San Dieguito Academy High School campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance footage also shows the suspect run away toward Santa Fe Drive. Deputies said the suspect is a man and was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. No other description of the suspect is available.

The estimated cost of the damage is $750.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Monica De La Torre Chavez at 760-966-3504 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022

–City News Service