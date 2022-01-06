San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A San Diego man was arrested this week for alleged fleeing when the vehicle he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian on a Logan Heights street.

Authorities took Brandon Anthony Vasaturo, 33, into custody late Wednesday morning, two days after the deadly predawn hit-and-run, according to police.

The victim, a man in his 60s whose name has not been released, was walking in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue when he was struck shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area, San Diego police Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Acting on a tip, traffic-accident investigators found the car believed to have been involved parked a block away from the crime scene on Franklin, Houseman said.

Vasaturo was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

– City News Service