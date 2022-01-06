A pedestrian walking on Interstate 5 in the Rose Canyon area was struck by multiple vehicles and killed Thursday morning.
The unidentified man was struck on the northbound freeway near the La Jolla Parkway exit around 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities at the scene said the man was apparently struck multiple times before a driver stopped and called 911.
One lane of the freeway was closed for several hours during the investigation.
City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.