CHP officers directed traffic around the lane where the pedestrian was killed. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian walking on Interstate 5 in the Rose Canyon area was struck by multiple vehicles and killed Thursday morning.

The unidentified man was struck on the northbound freeway near the La Jolla Parkway exit around 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities at the scene said the man was apparently struck multiple times before a driver stopped and called 911.

One lane of the freeway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.