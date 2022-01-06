CHP officers directed traffic around the lane where the pedestrian was killed. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian walking on Interstate 5 in the Rose Canyon area was struck by multiple vehicles and killed Thursday morning.

The unidentified man was struck on the northbound freeway near the La Jolla Parkway exit around 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities at the scene said the man was apparently struck multiple times before a driver stopped and called 911.

One lane of the freeway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.