Oceanside Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Oceanside Police Department.

Police were investigating the killing of a man who was found fatally shot in the middle of a street early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Oceanside Police Department found the victim unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound to the chest on Brooks Street near Maxon Street after a witness reported seeing him there around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.

–City News Service