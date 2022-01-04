Photo via Pixabay

A woman was at large after stabbing a relative Tuesday during a family fight at an Encanto-area home, leaving the man hospitalized with wounds he was expected to survive, authorities said.

The domestic assault in the 6200 block of Akins Avenue occurred about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

By the time officers arrived, the 55-year-old suspected assailant had fled, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the victim, 33, to a trauma center for treatment of two non-life-threatening stab wounds, Foster said.

The suspect remained at large. Police did not immediately release her name or specify her relationship to the victim.

–City News Service