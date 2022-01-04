As Poway Mayor Steve Vaus looks on, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein chats with President Trump. Photo by Ken Stone

Former Chabad of Poway head Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay $2.8 million restitution for his role in a long-running fraud case.

Goldstein — wounded in a fatal April 2019 hate attack — had faced a maximum five-year prison sentence for tax-evasion and other financial crimes he pled guilty to in July 2020.

Goldstein lawyers’ memo seeking home confinement instead of prison. (PDF)

Judge Cynthia Bashant in San Diego federal court rejected Goldstein’s lawyers pleas for home detention, telling him: “You dragged down so many congregants … for your own greed.”

She ordered him to surrender by noon Feb. 23 for incarceration, which may be Otisville medium-security prison, which accommodates Jewish practices.

Goldstein appealed for leniency in a nearly four-minute appearance in downtown federal court, telling Bashant: “I stand here today my head bowed in shame, remorseful and disappointed in the crimes that I have committed to God and mankind.”

He said he nightly reads the Book of Psalms and King David’s prayer for forgiveness. He also recalled Lori Kaye, slain in the Passover attack of 2019: “Lori was like a sister to me. Fate had it that I would be the last person to see Lori smile.”



Goldstein said he’s repented to God.

“I beg for mercy. to allow me to right the wrongs and be able to live out the rest of my life with remorse and if, given a chance, to do whatever I can to help others to the best of my ability,” he said before sentencing in a 25-minute hearing.

Jeremy Delecino, one of Goldstein’s attorneys, argued for a sentence of home confinement, saying others in similar crimes got leniency for cooperation in government investigations.

Delecino noted the “unthinkable tragedy” of the Poway attack for which John Earnest will serve life sentences. And he noted Goldstein has done “a lot of good for the community before he fell down.”

The former New York native is a felon, the lawyer said.

“That will never change,” he said.

Bashant, who heard a probation officer describe a “criminal organization,” said Goldstein abused a position of trust and also obstructed justice early in the government’s probe by warning other people — whose donations went into Goldstein’s pocket.

