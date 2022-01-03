San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 29-year-old woman was recovering Monday from a gunshot wound she suffered over the weekend during a home invasion in the Mountain View area, authorities reported.

A handgun-wielding man who is known to the victim forced entry to her residence in the 3800 block of National Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman tried to push the intruder out of her residence, and was shot during an ensuing struggle, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The shooter then took her to a trauma center for treatment of the non-life-threatening bullet wound, Foster said.

Police arrested the 28-year-old alleged shooter at the hospital, she said.