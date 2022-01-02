The intersection where the victim was attacked on Dec. 17. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

Police Sunday were looking for witnesses to an attack on a Laotian man that took place in Lincoln Park near an elementary school last month.

Police, investigating the attack as a hate crime, said there may have been parents and others near Porter North Elementary School for morning drop-offs at the time of the assault.

Mark Sanouvong, 81, continued to be treated for his injuries as of Sunday, police said.

Sometime between 9:07 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. on Dec. 17, Sanouvong was walking southbound at South 47th Street and Franklin Avenue, according to Lt. Al Ambito of the San Diego Police Department.

Then an unknown suspect suddenly assaulted Sanouvong, causing severe injuries, the lieutenant said.

The attack spilled into the middle of South 47th Street and Ocean View Boulevard, bringing traffic to a halt.

The suspect, described as a brown-haired man about 40 years old, wore a light-colored jacket, possibly a tan Dickies brand “Eisenhower” with a front zipper, and blue jeans. The man, of average build and about six-feet tall, also carried a large bag.

Detectives will conduct another search for witnesses near Porter North Elementary on Monday.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.