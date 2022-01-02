Police at the street corner where the man was stabbed to death. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was stabbed to death Saturday during a fight in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

The fight was reported at 3:43 p.m. at the corner of 29th Street and Clay Avenue, according to San Diego Police Lt. Adam T. Sharki.

Someone reported that a group of males was fighting and at least one was armed with a knife, Sharki said.

Arriving officers found a man in his 20s lying unresponsive in the roadway with what looked like a stab wound in his upper body, Sharki said.

The officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m., the lieutenant said.

The suspects were all described as Hispanic men in their early 20s wearing dark or gray clothing, he said. Some fled the scene westbound in a light-colored car and others ran toward apartments north of the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 619- 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.