Police examine the platform where the man’s body was found. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A man in his 60s was killed Saturday morning after being pushed into the path of an oncoming trolley at the Old Town station.

The incident was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at the station on 4009 Taylor Street, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform, Brown said. He was pronounced dead at 6:23 a.m.

Homicide detectives learned that two men had exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the man into an oncoming train without provocation, the lieutenant said. The man struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries, while the suspect fled the area on foot.

The victim was identified but his name was not immediately released.

The suspect was described only as a light-skinned man, 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.