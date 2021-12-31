A North County Fire Protection District ambulance. Courtesy of the district

Firefighters Friday rescued a woman who was ejected from her vehicle when she lost control and plunged down an embankment on Route 76 just east of Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area.

Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District said the accident occurred at 4:30 p.m.

“A woman driving her vehicle lost control at an infamous dead man’s curve and plunged over the side of an embankment with a 40-foot drop,” Choi said.

“She was able to crawl out of her vehicle, but had injuries that required firefighters responding to use stokes basket rigging to do a road-rescue operation and bring her safely up to the side of the road,” he said.

Choi said the victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.