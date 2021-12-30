Police are investigating Thursday after an ATM was found knocked over next to an abandoned tow truck in Sorrento Valley. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Police are investigating Thursday after an ATM was found knocked over next to an abandoned tow truck in Sorrento Valley.

Around 4:3 0a.m., officers found chains attached from the tow truck to the ATM after an alarm was set off at the San Diego County Credit Union branch, at 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd., the San Diego Police Department told ABC10. The truck was still running when police arrived.

After running the truck’s VIN, officer determined the tow truck was taken from a local business. The truck had no license plate and a scraped-off logo when officers found it, the news station reported.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. No other information was released.