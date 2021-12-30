San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two people suffered injuries Thursday when their car hit a tree on a center median in Mira Mesa, San Diego police said.

According to a news release from the department, the two victims are a female driver and a passenger, 73. The incident was first reported just after 11:30 a.m. at 11180 Black Mountain Road.

The woman, 67, was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz north on Black Mountain Road when she swerved to the left and hit the tree, police said.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The department’s traffic division is investigating.

– City News Service