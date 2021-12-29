Gilbert Escobedo. Credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

An offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program facility in San Diego was found Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

At 10:05 a.m., investigators from the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit apprehended Gilbert Escobedo without incident in northern San Diego County, the department announced.

“Escobedo is being transported to R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility and his case will be referred to the local District Attorney’s Office for possible escape charges,” according to the CDCR.

An emergency search began for Escobedo at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, after Escobedo’s GPS monitor notified authorities of tampering while he was on an approved community leave, according to the CDCR.

Escobedo was serving a two-year sentence for second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. He was transferred to the MCRP in November and was scheduled to be released to parole supervision in February 2022.

The MCRP allows eligible state prison inmates to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community, according to the state.

The program links offenders to community-based rehabilitative services assisting with substance use and disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.