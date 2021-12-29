A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A motorcycle rider was struck and seriously injured by a big rig in the Ocotillo Wells area Wednesday.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at 5841 state Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.

Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said the motorcyclist was flown to a hospital. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available.

A stretch of state Route 78 was blocked as authorities investigated the crash.

LoCoco said the San Diego County Fire Department and the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District were assisting Cal Fire.

City News Service contributed to this article.