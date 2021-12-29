The Coronado Bridge over San Diego Bay. Photo by Nehrams2020 via Wikimedia Commons

A man died Wednesday after jumping off the Coronado Bridge, the San Diego Harbor Police Department said.

Just before 9 a.m., a witness reported that a man got out of a small white vehicle and jumped from the bridge, according to California Highway Patrol online logs.

A U.S. Coast Guard patrol found a body floating in the water and transported it to the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal, Sgt. T.D. De La Pena of the harbor police said.

De La Pena said the man, whose age was between 20 and 30, was pronounced dead. The county Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

–City News Service