California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near the community of Ranchita.

The crash was reported at 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 1100 on San Felipe Road, located in northeast San Diego County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Jim Bettencourt said the injured person was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment, but no further information was unavailable.

It was unclear what caused the collision on the dirt road. According to the CHP’s traffic incident website, one of the vehicles was a red Ford Focus.