A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A man was killed Tuesday when he jumped off a bridge over Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At 10 a.m., a man was reportedly seen jumping from the Eastgate Mall bridge into the southbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responding to the scene attempted lifesaving measures in the number three lane, and a medical examiner was en route around 10:22 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

–City News Service