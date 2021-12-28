An Escondido Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Escondido Police.

An 82-year-old Escondido man was fatally struck by a car, with police saying Tuesday rainy weather may have contributed to the pedestrian being hit.

The pedestrian was struck at 6:49 p.m. Monday on Midway Drive north of Valley Parkway, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.

“A silver Kia Optima that was northbound on Midway Drive struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing east on Midway Drive between Valley Parkway and Washington Avenue,” according to Walters.

The car’s driver was identified by police as a 36-year-old Escondido man.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to have been a factor in the collision. Police said inclement weather may have played a role.

The crash was under investigation by Officer Adan Martinez of the Escondido Police Department Traffic Division.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Martinez at 760-839-4729, the Anonymous Tip Line at 760-743-8477 or visit the website at police.escondido.org.

–City News Service