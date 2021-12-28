A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A man suspected of robbing an Oak Park bank Tuesday was taken into custody, according to San Diego Police.

San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster said the incident occurred at 11:42 a.m. at the U.S. Bank at 5100 Federal Blvd. in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego.

“A male suspect entered the U.S. Bank and demanded money,” Foster said. “The teller complied, and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.”

The suspect was not identified, and no other information was immediately available.

SDPD Robbery Unit responded and was conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS (8477).