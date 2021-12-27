A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

Holiday statistics showed decreases both locally and statewide for driving under the influence arrests, with highway fatalities down statewide but up in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

From 6:01 p.m. on Christmas Eve through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26, there were 362 DUI arrests statewide — compared to 573 for the same period in 2020.

There were 17 arrests in San Diego County during this period, compared with 30 a year ago.

Fatalities statewide declined from 38 last year to 28 this year for the same time period. San Diego, however, had four deaths this year compared to one in 2020.

The DUI arrests reported are only those made by CHP officers.

Fatalities are for all law enforcement agencies.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways and all roads in unincorporated areas.

Seven pedestrians have been killed statewide in CHP jurisdictions during the holiday period.

City News Service contributed to this article.