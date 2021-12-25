Police investigate the robbery and shooting in Southcrest. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was struck in the head and shot in the left knee Friday evening during a robbery by two male suspects in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The 47-year-old victim was standing next to his car at 9:13 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 36th Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Two men approached the victim and demanded money, Heims said. The victim complied but the suspects hit him and shot him anyway.

The suspects, described as 20 to 30 years old and wearing masks, fled southbound on 36th Street, possibly in a blue BMW sedan with tinted windows, Heims said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.