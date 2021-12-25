A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

The California Highway Patrol Saturday reminded motorists to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling over the holiday weekend.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination.”

The CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period began at 6:01 on Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need of help.

At least 38 people were killed on state roads in crashes over last year’s Christmas period, the agency said. During that 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.

–City News Service