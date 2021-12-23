Police prepare to apprehend the motorist who fled, then was stopped by a spike strip in the East Village. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A confrontation between a motorist and a San Diego parking enforcement officer led to a pursuit Thursday that ended with the suspect’s arrest near San Diego police headquarters.

The male enforcement officer, riding a city scooter, had stopped behind the suspect’s SUV Thursday morning while checking license plates on parked vehicles in the 2300 block of Island Avenue, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspect, who lives in his vehicle, apparently panicked, thinking he was going to get a ticket or be towed.

He screamed for the officer to “get the … out of my way,” OnScene reported. When the officer didn’t move quickly enough, the suspect backed up, hit the scooter and fled.

Patrol officers nearby saw the suspect and pursued him on city streets, then eastbound on state Route 94. The vehicle exited on Kelton Road and the driver got back on the freeway going west.

He exited again at 28th Street, heading westbound on Broadway, where officers successfully deployed a spike strip. The suspect stopped at 16th and Broadway, two blocks east of SDPD headquarters and surrendered to officers, OnScene said.

The parking enforcement officer escaped unscathed.