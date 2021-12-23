Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

A motorcyclist died Thursday after running a red light and crashing into an SUV in Escondido, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Hayden Drive, where Escondido police said the rider went through the red light at high speed.

Police said the motorcyclist was riding on the east side of Bear Valley on a Yamaha YZF450 motorcycle. They said the Yamaha is not street legal and designed only for off-road use.

A Lexus NX 300 SUV was making a left turn on the green light onto Bear Valley, and was struck by the motorcycle, according to Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters.

Medics took the unidentified motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center, where he later died. The Lexus driver, identified only as an Escondido woman, 30, was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Officer Pete McCollough at 760-839-4930.

– City News Service