A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police are looking for a suspect after two men were shot — one fatally — in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Officers found a 64-year-old man and a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the road in the 200 block of 50th Street at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The older man died at the hospital, while the younger man was expected to survive, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but said the victims were gathered with a group of people on 50th Street.

“The suspect approached them on foot and fired multiple rounds at the group before fleeing,” Sharki said. “Suspect information is limited at this point.”

Police believe the suspect drives a white or silver Honda sedan.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

–City News Service