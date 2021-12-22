San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Wednesday released the name of a 77-year-old La Jolla man who died after being struck by a car near Miramar last week.

Larry Ronald Sillman was struck at around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 8100 block of Camino Santa Fe.

According to the county medical examiner’s office, Sillman was standing in the northbound lane next to his vehicle when he was hit. The driver of the car that struck Sillman stopped and 911 was called, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s office said.

Sillman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead about half an hour after the crash.

–City News Service