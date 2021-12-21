A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person is dead after a vehicle driving the wrong way collided with another late Monday, closing Interstate 8 overnight in Ocean Beach.

A driver entered westbound Interstate 8 from Nimitz Boulevard going the wrong way and collided with an eastbound vehicle at around 11:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency’s online logs reported “debris all over the road — people in both vehicles not responding” with one overturned at the scene.

San Diego Fire-Rescue assigned 22 personnel including two medics and one rescue crew around 11:30 p.m. The county medical examiner was called to the scene about 45 minutes later, around 12:15 a.m.

Caltrans closed the highway at Sports Arena Boulevard from midnight until after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No additional information about the collision was immediately released.