A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who ran out of gas on Interstate 8 in El Cajon was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The 22-year-old man’s 2002 gold Buick ran out of fuel about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, forcing him to a complete stop in the middle of the right hand lane of east I-8 near Mollison Avenue, CHP Public Information Officer Marr Baranowski said.

The man had exited the vehicle and was near the hood when a 32-year- old woman in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra, traveling eastbound in the same lane, failed to stop and rear-ended the Buick, striking the man, Baranowski said.

First responders transported the Buick driver to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Hyundai was cooperating with the investigation, Baranowski said.

–City News Service