The Sheriff’s intake at the San Diego Central Jail is shown on March 11, 2021. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

A 63-year-old inmate died Sunday night at a local hospital, nearly three weeks after being found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego Central Jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found Jerry Borunda, the sole occupant of the cell, about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 1. According to a sheriff’s statement, they began lifesaving measures and called for medical assistance.

Borunda, a San Diego resident jailed since Nov. 30 on suspicion of attempted murder, was transported to a local hospital where doctor’s determined he would not recover. Due to the prognosis, Borunda was compassionately released from custody Dec. 17, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The Homicide Unit investigated the incident and found no foul play, according to the sheriff’s statement.

An autopsy was performed today, officials said. The cause and manner of death are pending laboratory results and further evaluation.