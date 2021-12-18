A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Three people walking on a sidewalk were struck by a vehicle Saturday in downtown San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue and police departments responded at 12:16 p.m. to a report of a vehicle hitting a building in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, according to fire officials.

The vehicle hit the exterior of a barber shop, causing about $10,000 in damage, the fire department said. Photos taken at the scene by the SDFRD showed that the vehicle crashed into a tree in front of the barber shop.

Two victims were rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center and one was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego. Their conditions were not immediately released.

NBC7 described the driver as a 72-year-old woman who suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Updated at 3 p.m., Dec. 18, 2021

–City News Service