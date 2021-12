An Escondido Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Escondido Police.

Police were still searching Saturday for an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday morning.

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

She was believed to be wearing a light blue jacket, green sweatpants and walking a small white dog.

Police said anyone who sees her should call 911.

–City News Service