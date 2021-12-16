A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Six people were arrested under suspicion of DUI and one criminal arrest was made during an overnight DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Pacific Beach.

In addition to the arrests, 10 drivers were evaluated and five vehicles were impounded of the 198 vehicles screened during the stop at Garnet Avenue from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A total of 520 went through the checkpoint.

The SDPD will be conducting another checkpoint or DUI saturation patrol this weekend, according to Lt. Adam Sharki. The stop will start Saturday in an undisclosed location.

–City News Service