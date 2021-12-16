A man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being hit by a car in the Miramar area, police said Thursday.
A 77-year-old was struck by a vehicle in the right lane of Camino Santa Fe as he was crossing the street in the 8100 block around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver was described by police as a 63-year-old man.
No other information was immediately released by authorities.
Show comments