A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement in Spring Valley.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to reports of a man threatening someone with a machete at a residence near Avocado Street and Bancroft Drive at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The 39-year-old suspect refused to leave the house and threatened to shoot at law enforcement, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Deputies called for the SWAT team shortly after arrival.

At around 2 a.m., the man surrendered, Lt. David LaDieu said. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening an officer.

–City News Service