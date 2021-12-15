A San Diego Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man is in custody Wednesday after leading San Diego Police on a chase in a stolen delivery truck that ended in a church parking lot near El Cajon.

The 45-year-old suspect stopped an Amazon driver in a U-Haul box truck, removed the victim and stole the vehicle from the 3500 block of Ben Street in Clairmont Mesa around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the watch commander’s log.

Police located the vehicle on state Route 52 and pursued the driver to Interstate 8 and Second Street in El Cajon, where spikes were deployed.

The suspect continued driving on shredded tires, eventually stopping at Shadow Mountain Community Church. The suspect was taken into custody in the church parking lot.

No other information was released, including the identity of the suspect. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.