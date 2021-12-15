A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

An unidentified man was found dead Wednesday alongside a broken-down car on state Route 94 in Golden Hill.

A Freeway Service Patrol operator discovered the body lying face down on an ice plant-covered embankment next to a white Mazda Tribute parked on the shoulder of the eastbound side of the roadway east of 25th Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear if the victim had been driving or riding in the vehicle. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

Updated at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 15, 2021

–City News Service