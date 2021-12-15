Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn receives the Medal of Valor. Courtesy Port of San Diego

A Port of San Diego Harbor Police officer who engaged in a shootout on March 1 outside the San Diego Convention Center was awarded the Medal of Valor by the Board of Port Commissioners.

Officer Cody Horn saw a man commit a traffic violation near First Avenue and Harbor Drive at about 7 p.m. and followed the suspect’s vehicle, pulling it over near the intersection where the shootout unfolded, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

The officer believed the driver was possibly impaired and asked him to exit his vehicle for further evaluation. As the driver exited his car, he produced a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Horn then exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Several responding units arrived on scene and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

Daniel Quiroz, 30 has been charged in connection with the shooting. Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured, however a pedestrian in the area later reported being struck in the buttocks by a stray bullet. Police said the bystander was unharmed because the slug was deflected by an eyeglasses case he was carrying in his back pocket.

Horn has been a member of the Harbor Police for more than three years. The Medal of Valor is the department’s highest decoration of bravery.