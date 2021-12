An Oceanside Fire Department truck. Courtesy of the department

A mid-afternoon fire damaged an Oceanside home Wednesday.

The non-injury blaze in the 300 block of Vista Marazul erupted for unknown reasons about 3 p.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke emanating from the two-story house, the agency reported. It took the personnel about 10 minutes to subdue the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to OFD officials.