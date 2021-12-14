An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

Nearly 3,700 San Diego Gas & Electric customers have lost power in Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Midway and Lindbergh Field.

The utility says the outage occurred around 5 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 9 a.m. Crews are assessing what caused the outage.

Additionally, power outages have left about 10,800 homes and businesses without electrical service across northern San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Other affected communities as of Tuesday afternoon include Bear Valley, Carlsbad, Daley Ranch, the Dixon Lake area, Escondido, Harmony Grove, La Costa, the Lake Hodges area, the Lake Wohlford area, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos and Skyline Ranch.

SDG&E estimates that power will be restored to all the affected neighborhoods by early evening. The causes of the blackouts are under investigation, the utility company reports.

Updated at 12:30 pm. Dec. 14, 2021

–City News Service