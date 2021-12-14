A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police are seeking the public’s help Tuesday to find a man suspected of robbing a gas station in Clairemont Mesa West.

A male suspect entered the Circle K, threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money from the cash register at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The clerk was unharmed, police confirmed.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 180 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark hoodie and mask at the time of the reported robbery.

No other information was released. SDPD was investigating the incident.

–City News Service, Inc.