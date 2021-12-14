A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist died Tuesday morning in a solo rainy-day crash in Valley Center.

The man was headed south on Valley Center Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. when his late-1990s GMC Yukon veered off the street for unknown reasons, struck a fencepost and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, CHP Public Affairs Officer Ryan Harrison said.