Authorities have arrested 27 suspected thieves and made 21 additional arrests during a weeklong siege against organized retail theft and highway violence, it was announced Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol investigators with the Border Division’s Organized Crime Task Force (ORCTF) worked with 10 retail partners in San Diego and Orange counties “to combat organized retail theft issues plaguing the state,” said Juan Escobar with the CHP.

As a result of the operation, 27 suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing a total of $7,146 in retail merchandise over the week.

CHP Border Division also led a campaign to deter aggressive drivers in San Diego, Riverside, Imperial and Orange counties. The efforts resulted in 557 citations, seven suspected DUI arrests, 14 criminal arrests and the seizure of $360,000. The special enforcement detail also found more than 16 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of cocaine and the recovery of four stolen vehicles.

Organized theft incidents can be reported to the CHP.

–City News Service