San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 51-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday morning after his bike was rear-ended on University Avenue in the Redwood Village neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, a 21-year-old driver struck the bicyclist after he veered into traffic in the 5900 block of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was in the left lane attempting to pass another vehicle in the right lane when, for unknown reasons, the cyclist exited the bike lane and veered into the westbound right lane.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is not expect to survive, Officer John Buttle said.

No other information was immediately released. The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.