An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

Nearly 6,650 homes and businesses remain without electrical service due to those power outages in sections of Del Mar, Fairbanks Ranch, North City West, Rancho Santa Fe, the San Elijo Lagoon area, Solana Beach and Torrey Pines, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The cause or causes of the blackouts are under investigation, according to the utility.

Updated at 12 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021

–City News Service