A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian walking on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan was killed Sunday.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on the freeway near Sampson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man apparently died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported. There was no word on whether the driver stopped at the scene.

– City News Service