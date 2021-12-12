The crash in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two drivers were hospitalized Sunday after crashing into trees in unrelated South Bay collisions.

At 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue, a driver a palm tree in the center divider, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Scott Adkins.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital, the lieutenant said, but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, a woman suffered head injuries when she lost control of her SUV and crashed into a tree on Pepper Tree Road, Adkins said.

Rescuers had to extricate her from the vehicle and she was taken to a hospital. OnScene.TV reported authorities also suspect this driver of DUI.

– City News Service